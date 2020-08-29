Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FISV. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.62.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $100.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.70.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $3,024,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,107,996 shares of company stock valued at $501,248,859 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,482,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,610,520,000 after purchasing an additional 192,425 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 314.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843,044 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 6,198.8% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

