First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.51 and last traded at $24.41. 3,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 8,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000.

