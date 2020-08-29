First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.61% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $9,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 118.6% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,747. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.