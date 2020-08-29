First Midwest Bancorp Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.24.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $178.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.80 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,973,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,407,000 after buying an additional 813,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,561,000 after buying an additional 501,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,191,000 after buying an additional 465,143 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 53.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,223,000 after buying an additional 344,021 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $58,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP R Douglas Rose purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $293,440 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

