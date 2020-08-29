First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 12,880 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,880 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Continental by 372.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 25,838 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in United Continental by 441.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in United Continental during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in United Continental by 2.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in United Continental by 1,437.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $37.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.42. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $95.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -23.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on United Continental in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Continental from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Continental presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

