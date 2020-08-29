Financial Survey: KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) versus ADOCIA/S (OTCMKTS:ADOCY)

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) and ADOCIA/S (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADOCIA/S has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR and ADOCIA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR N/A N/A N/A ADOCIA/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR and ADOCIA/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR $1.40 billion 5.01 $639.52 million $3.14 17.54 ADOCIA/S $2.37 million 33.60 -$20.83 million ($2.97) -3.85

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ADOCIA/S. ADOCIA/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR and ADOCIA/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR 0 1 2 0 2.67 ADOCIA/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR beats ADOCIA/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks. The company operates 68 terminals in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa with a combined storage capacity of 37.0 million cubic meters. It serves national and international producers, distributors, and traders of liquid bulk products. Koninklijke Vopak N.V. was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About ADOCIA/S

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. Its proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed based on novel polymers, oligomers, and small molecules to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins. The company's clinical product pipeline includes insulin formulations, such as BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200, which are ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analogs; HinsBet U100, a rapid-acting formulation of human insulin; BioChaperone Combo, a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro; BioChaperone Pramlintide Insulin, a prandial combination of human insulin with amylin pramlintide; and BioChaperone Human Glucagon, an aqueous formulation of human glucagon. It is also developing BioChaperone Glargine Dulaglutide and BioChaperone Glargine Liraglutide that are combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1s; BioChaperone Teduglutide, an aqueous formulation of teduglutide, a GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome; and BioChaperone Glucagon GLP-1, a combination of glucagon and a GLP-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity. The company has a strategic alliance with Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Adocia SA was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

