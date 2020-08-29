Financial Survey: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) versus Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Solar and Monolithic Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 2 4 9 0 2.47 Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 9 0 3.00

First Solar presently has a consensus price target of $64.23, suggesting a potential downside of 19.71%. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus price target of $265.56, suggesting a potential downside of 1.45%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than First Solar.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Solar and Monolithic Power Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $3.06 billion 2.77 -$114.93 million $1.48 54.05 Monolithic Power Systems $627.92 million 19.27 $108.84 million $2.53 106.51

Monolithic Power Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Solar. First Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Monolithic Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 3.17% 7.18% 5.19% Monolithic Power Systems 18.60% 15.41% 12.37%

Volatility and Risk

First Solar has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.4% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats First Solar on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides turn-key PV solar power systems or solar solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, and resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

