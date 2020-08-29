Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $10.39 on Thursday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $121.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.37 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

