FBN Securities Boosts Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $70.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price lifted by FBN Securities from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Anaplan from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Anaplan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Anaplan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Anaplan from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.76.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.92. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 48.56% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 52,472 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,421,582.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,254,101.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $86,080.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,832 shares of company stock valued at $14,759,699 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Anaplan by 289.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Anaplan by 7,677.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Anaplan by 171.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

