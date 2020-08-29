Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Earns News Sentiment Score of -1.57

Media stories about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Exxon Mobil earned a coverage optimism score of -1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NYSE XOM opened at $40.69 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $172.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

