Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.35% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $44,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $52,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $88.88 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.49.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 466,342 shares of company stock valued at $39,791,720. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

