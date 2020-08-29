EVOS Price Down 25.9% Over Last Week (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, EVOS has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. EVOS has a market capitalization of $10,945.90 and $104.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EVOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00596999 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.45 or 0.01546146 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00030479 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008733 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000688 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008519 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000715 BTC.

EVOS Profile

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

