Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EVTC. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Evertec in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Evertec stock opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.05. Evertec has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.23 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 45.03% and a net margin of 18.00%. Evertec’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evertec will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Evertec’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Evertec during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evertec by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Evertec by 38.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Evertec by 23.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evertec during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

