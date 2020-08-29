Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Everbridge stock opened at $146.85 on Friday. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.60 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.43.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $331,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $423,949.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,629.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $8,399,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,699,000 after acquiring an additional 224,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

