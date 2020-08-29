ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Trading Up 1.3%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.42. Approximately 735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 26,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66.

