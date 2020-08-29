Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.46% of Erie Indemnity worth $40,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ERIE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Erie Indemnity during the first quarter worth about $4,323,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 108,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERIE. BidaskClub cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a report on Friday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $207.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.75. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $130.20 and a twelve month high of $223.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $657.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

