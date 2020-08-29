Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Constellation Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STZ. Citigroup increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $185.37 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,029.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,311.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,874,000 after buying an additional 961,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,696,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,807,000 after purchasing an additional 63,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,651,000 after purchasing an additional 709,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.