Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,186 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Equifax worth $42,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Equifax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $168.37 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $181.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equifax from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.06.

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total value of $100,460.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

