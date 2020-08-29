ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited, operates as a distributor of clean energy in Hong Kong. Its main business portfolio consists of the clean energy distribution including the city pipeline natural gas, LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas), vehicle refueling gas (CNG and LPG) and DME (dimethyl ether), the non-pipeline energy delivery, and other value added services on the basis of energy distribution. The Company operates in four divisions: gas connection, sales of piped gas, distributions of bottled liquefied petroleum gas, and sales of gas appliances. ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited is headquartered in Langfang, China. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XNGSY. ValuEngine raised ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $50.47.

About ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments.

