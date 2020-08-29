Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.43) Per Share

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.43) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENTA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $73.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 641.21 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 763,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,315,000 after acquiring an additional 62,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 264,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 93,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

