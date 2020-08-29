Elysium (ELS) Price Down 95.2% Over Last Week

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00501777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000512 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002843 BTC.

About Elysium

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

