Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $130.00 at DA Davidson

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.19.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $117.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average of $75.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,433,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 537,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,926.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 229,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $18,847,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,612,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,204,477.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,326,249 shares of company stock worth $118,013,903. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Elastic by 71.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 2,468.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 30.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

