Edward Jones Lowers Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Hold

Edward Jones cut shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $138.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.44.

Shares of TSCO opened at $146.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.82. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,979.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 195,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,734,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 6,115.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 103,103 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 28.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

