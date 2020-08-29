Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s current price.

EV has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Eaton Vance stock opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. Eaton Vance has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the first quarter worth $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

