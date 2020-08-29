Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra lifted their target price on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

EV stock opened at $41.53 on Thursday. Eaton Vance has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 27.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 305.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,717 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 21.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,278,000 after acquiring an additional 272,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,973,000. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.