Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGP. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 296.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 111.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $58,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.84. 144,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,848. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $142.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.33.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

