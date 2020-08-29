East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.84 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EWBC. UBS Group increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $37.76 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $206,791,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,831,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,498 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,721,000 after purchasing an additional 943,691 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,413,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,765,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,928,000 after purchasing an additional 375,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

