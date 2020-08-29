Dynamic Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $949,218.85 and $15,928.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,476.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.48 or 0.03463308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.00 or 0.02335088 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00499086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00819094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00678124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00057230 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000239 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013865 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,073,659 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.