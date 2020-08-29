DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Shares Up 2.2%

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) shot up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €33.90 ($39.88) and last traded at €33.90 ($39.88). 92,379 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €33.18 ($39.04).

Several research firms have weighed in on DWS. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €34.95 ($41.12).

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

