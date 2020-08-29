Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNKN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,706,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,104 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,192,000 after purchasing an additional 309,140 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 367,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 296,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 967,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,368,000 after purchasing an additional 273,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

DNKN traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,449. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.65. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DNKN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BofA Securities raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

In other news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,191,753.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

