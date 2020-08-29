Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,806 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 107.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $79.71 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

