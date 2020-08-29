DREP Hits Market Cap of $10.17 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. DREP has a total market cap of $10.17 million and $517,113.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DREP has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00137264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.02 or 0.01653687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00202052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00169659 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About DREP

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,449,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.