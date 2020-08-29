Dragonchain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $135,583.00 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $26.15 million and $135,583.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0737 or 0.00000642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Bancor Network and Allcoin. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00137373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.74 or 0.01653265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00201440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00169339 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain launched on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,638,897 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinExchange, IDEX, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Fatbtc and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

