DigitalBits (XDB) Price Reaches $0.0199 on Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $785,789.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.33 or 0.00742576 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009505 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006238 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00035537 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $105.51 or 0.00918210 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000109 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,988,283 tokens. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

