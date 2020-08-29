Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $67.00

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price lifted by analysts at DA Davidson from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.03% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

DKS stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59. Dicks Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,671.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the first quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 43,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 155,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,005 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

