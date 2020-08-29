Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $62.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.62. Dicks Sporting Goods has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,796 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 701.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,627 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 86,320 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,113 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.