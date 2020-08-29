DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 1,531 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.24, for a total value of $654,104.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Thursday, July 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.31, for a total value of $654,211.61.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total value of $626,745.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $418.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 141.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $428.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.45. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.28 and a 12 month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in DexCom by 391.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,345 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in DexCom by 129.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,783 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,398,000 after acquiring an additional 29,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 67.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,531 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 71.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.