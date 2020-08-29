Dether Price Reaches $0.0191 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Dether token can currently be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Dether has a market cap of $1.62 million and $9,782.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dether has traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00041814 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $635.62 or 0.05530932 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034404 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Dether Token Profile

DTH is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dether is dether.io

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.