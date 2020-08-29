Desire Price Up 61.1% Over Last 7 Days (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, Desire has traded up 61.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Desire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Desire has a market capitalization of $22,370.33 and $8,927.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,475.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.66 or 0.03465359 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.43 or 0.02339153 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00499199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00819231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011049 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00678256 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00057050 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000237 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013848 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

