Dent Market Cap Reaches $25.47 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, FCoin, LATOKEN and BitForex. Dent has a total market cap of $25.47 million and $658,402.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dent has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00137985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.55 or 0.01651835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00202008 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00168075 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,353,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN, WazirX, Coinrail, Fatbtc, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, HitBTC, Lykke Exchange, Binance, Liquid, Radar Relay, OKEx, CoinBene, IDEX, FCoin, Kucoin and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.