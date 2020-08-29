Denarius Achieves Market Cap of $1.13 Million (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Denarius has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $770.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,378,264 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

