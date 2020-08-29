Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,286 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. H&H International Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $115,005,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 989.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,178,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,035 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 389.4% during the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,281,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,810 shares during the period. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $26,465,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

DAL stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.99. 20,315,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,201,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

