Dell (NYSE:DELL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell (NYSE:DELL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DELL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dell from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

DELL opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. Dell has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $67.62.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a return on equity of 139.72% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dell will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,312,092.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,641,917.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $3,887,288.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,017.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 611,784 shares of company stock worth $34,221,972. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dell by 154.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell by 746.0% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 42.1% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Dell during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

