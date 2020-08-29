Datawallet Market Capitalization Reaches $402,617.35 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Exmo, IDEX and BitForex. Datawallet has a market cap of $402,617.35 and $22,940.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00137189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.60 or 0.01653278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00201411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00168760 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Exmo, IDEX, Bibox and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

