Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.03.

DRI stock opened at $89.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.77. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

