DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CATC. Piper Sandler raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cambridge Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

CATC stock opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $374.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $82.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 28.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

