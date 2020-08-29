Curzon Energy (LON:CZN) Stock Price Down 4%

Curzon Energy PLC (LON:CZN) was down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Approximately 942,688 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5,086% from the average daily volume of 18,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.27.

About Curzon Energy (LON:CZN)

Curzon Energy Plc focuses on the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas properties. It primarily holds leases to approximately 45,370 acres of prospective coalbed methane lands located in Coos Bay, Oregon, the United States. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

