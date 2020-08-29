Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,755 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.11% of Curtiss-Wright worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 4,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $103.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.81. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $550.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

