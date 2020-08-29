CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Trading 23.9% Higher

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF)’s share price traded up 23.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.92. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.32.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totalling approximately 28 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

