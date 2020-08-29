Critical Contrast: Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) vs. Drive Shack (NASDAQ:DS)

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) and Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Muscle Maker and Drive Shack, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Muscle Maker 0 0 0 0 N/A Drive Shack 0 0 4 0 3.00

Drive Shack has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 247.22%. Given Drive Shack’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Drive Shack is more favorable than Muscle Maker.

Profitability

This table compares Muscle Maker and Drive Shack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Muscle Maker N/A N/A N/A Drive Shack -35.12% -480.82% -16.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Muscle Maker and Drive Shack’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Muscle Maker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Drive Shack $272.06 million 0.36 -$54.85 million ($0.84) -1.71

Muscle Maker has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Drive Shack.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Muscle Maker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Drive Shack shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Drive Shack shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Drive Shack beats Muscle Maker on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of September 30, 2019, it franchised and operated 39 Muscle Maker Grill restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas. Muscle Maker, Inc.(NasdaqCM:GRIL) operates independently of American Restaurant Holdings, Inc. as of March 23, 2017.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc. owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun. The company's Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 66 properties in 11 states. The company also invests in loans and securities. The company was formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp. and changed its name to Drive Shack Inc. in December 2016. Drive Shack Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

